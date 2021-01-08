WATCH NOW: Rep. Kind calls on Trump to resign, said 'skeptical' timing of second impeachment

Joining a growing group, Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, is calling on President Donald Trump to resign in the wake of Wednesday's attack on the Capitol.
"That is the quickest, and most decent, safest thing that could be done right now to try to restore some sanity and some sense of calmness in the next 11 days," Kind told reporters during a call on Friday.
Kind said he's not convinced Trump will heed these calls, and that he was open to other options to remove Trump from office in his remaining 11 days, saying there is a "unanimous agreement" among House Democrats that the president "poses a clear and present danger to our republic right now."
"I think the president has gone to a very dark place right now," Kind said, noting the power Trump still has on the military and the influence he has on millions of Americans, among other concerns.
Kind urged Republican counterparts to take action, including Vice President Mike Pence to corral the cabinet and enact the 25th Amendment, and his Republican Congressional colleagues to push Trump to resign — and to support articles of impeachment if the president refuses.
Kind said he himself was "skeptical" about a second impeachment process, noting the time limitations and the precedent it may set, and the uncertainty from Republican Senators.
When pressed further on if he would support an impeachment if it came to that, Kind said the spotlight is on his Republican colleagues in the next 24 hours.
"The key to all this is what my Republican colleagues in Congress are willing to do," Kind said, "so we'll see in the coming days just where my Republican colleagues are on this."
The longtime Congressman said he thought there should be sweeping accountability as well, and the rhetoric and security response surrounding Wednesdays events are being investigated.
In 2019, Kind was one of the 230 House members who voted to impeach Trump over abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
During the press call, Kind also shared condolences to the Capitol police officer who lost his life as a result of the riots on Wednesday, as well as the woman who was shot and killed, and the three others who died after the events.