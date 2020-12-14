Western looks to give president Stanford $28,250 raise

The Western Technical College District Board is looking at giving a nearly 15% raise to the college's president, Roger Stanford.

If approved by the board on Tuesday, Stanford's salary would increase from $195,000 to $223,250.

Stanford became president of the college in 2017, and has since received two other raises: $5,000 in 2018 and $10,000 in 2019.

Similarly, last week the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents approved 2% raises for its chancellors, including $4,578 for UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow, increasing his salary to $233,466.

Like most colleges, the pandemic has proven challenging for Western, and in its annual budget proposal an expected decrease in enrollment and revenue was accounted for.

According to monthly meeting reports, it appears that no college employees have been let go or put on furlough throughout the pandemic.