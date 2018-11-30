There may be a shortage of Christmas trees elsewhere in the country, but not in Wisconsin, growers say. Wisconsin ranked fifth in the nation for number of Christmas trees cut, according to a 2012 U.S. Department of Agriculture survey.
But a shortage of Christmas tree farmers could be looming in the near future instead.
For one thing, growing the perfect Tannenbaum is long and hard work. Trees with medium-length needles, including scotch and white pines, take about eight years to grow 8 feet tall. Short needle varieties, including balsam and Fraser firs, take upwards of 10 years to reach a desired ceiling height.
A lot can go wrong in the meantime.
“It’s a long-term investment,” said Tom Bina, owner of Bina’s Christmas Tree Farm in Melrose.
Although Bina doesn’t have a shortage of trees to sell, 90 percent of the seedlings he put in this year died because there wasn’t enough rain in the two weeks after he planted.
Too much rain can be just as big a problem.
And there’s the deer to contend with. Deer like to graze on the firs, Bina said, while bucks in rut rub their antlers against the trees, knocking off branches and making holes in the foliage.
There’s also mowing, and brush, weed and insect control.
Furthermore, a Christmas tree’s pleasing conical shape doesn’t just happen. It’s shaped. (The industry term is sheared.)
Growers hack unruly branches that dare to zig any direction other than perpendicularly from the trunk with a 14-inch knife. The process starts when trees reach about a foot and a half high and must be repeated every year.
“I wore out both shoulders shearing,” said Jim Lamke, 90, owner of Lamke Tree Farm in Trempealeau County. “We shear and make those trees look nice so people will purchase them. If you don’t, they just go to heck and grow wild.”
Bina and Lamke sell their trees for about $40 to $45 apiece.
Between the land, labor, risk and time that goes into turning seedlings into memory-making Christmas trees, it’s hard for farmers to make a worthwhile return on their investments, Lamke said.
“You look and you wonder, what the heck am I doing,” Lamke said. “It’s kind of a no-win situation. It’s just not profitable.”
It’s rare that young people want to go into the Christmas tree business, said Bina, who inherited his Christmas tree farm from his parents.
In the 40-odd years since Bina took over the family business, he’s seen the number of Christmas tree farmers in his area dwindle to three or four, especially in the past decade. Everyone he knows who’s still at it is around his age.
Pederson’s Christmas Tree Farm in the town of Barre tells a different story. “We’re fortunate. We have young sons in their 30s,” co-owner Bonnie Pederson said.
In fact, the Pedersons got into the Christmas tree business because of their children. Pederson and her husband got the idea to use his parents’ idle farmland to grow Christmas trees 30-odd years ago because they so enjoyed the experience of taking their sons to pick a tree when they were kids.
Pederson’s, now in its 25th season, has increased its number of trees to about 20,000, Pederson said.
Overall, membership to the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association has dwindled the past eight years before leveling out, said Cheryl Nicholson, executive secretary of the association. Although more farmers are leaving than entering the business, this gives farmers who remain a chance to expand their operations, Nicholson said.
In 2012, there were 868 Christmas tree farms in Wisconsin, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture census. Today, there are fewer than 400 licensed Christmas tree growers in the state, according to Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection data.
“I don’t see see myself doing it next year. It takes too long to get a tree in the size that you can sell them,” said Bina. “I’m 79. It’s too much.”
Lamke said he didn’t buy any seedlings this year and stopped selling Christmas trees a week into the holiday season to stretch his supply into next year. He doesn’t know how much longer his farm can last.
“I think the writing is on the wall,” he said. “My wife and I were talking about it, and I really don’t care. I can sit down and relax. To heck with it.”
