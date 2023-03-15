As city of La Crosse crews pulled up to Houska Park at 8 a.m. Wednesday to begin the work of clearing out belongings, trash and debris left behind from those who had encamped there, six people remained living at the park.

By the end of the day, there would be none.

One month ago, the city posted eviction notices at the park instructing all people and property to be removed from Houska Park by March 15. Throughout the month, service providers and outreach teams went to the park to help people find alternative shelter options.

Rick, who was still living at the park Wednesday morning, packed up his vehicle with all his belongings and two dogs.

He doesn’t know where he is going to live next. Rick had been living at the park since April 2022 after he had a triple bypass heart surgery and lost his job and home due to taking months off for surgery recovery.

“I had a woodstove for my tent and even a TV,” he said. “It was warm. I don’t know where I’m going now, but I’ll survive.”

Brian Sampson, homeless service coordinator for the city, said most of the park had been empty for quite awhile. Those remaining at the park were asked to leave and also connected to resources.

Homeless service providers have been doing outreach at the park since it was zoned as a campground in May 2022. Groups like Independent Living Resources, Coulee Recovery, Couleecap, Veterans’ Services, Gundersen Medical Street team and more have been going to the park to help people get connected with housing opportunities, recovery services and to provide medical care.

Many service providers have commented on the ease of doing outreach when most of the homeless community was in one place.

At its peak in July 2022, the Houska Park encampment had an estimated 140 people living in it. That number had dwindled to 20-25 people who were still staying in the park when the city issued its eviction notice in February.

Now, those people have been scattered about the city.

Sampson said some people from the park were able to get into some type of housing, but most went to shelters or elsewhere.

As of March 15, the Salvation Army shelter and New Horizons shelter are both full. Catholic Charities and Ruth’s House still have limited space. This can change daily.

“The city's focus continues to be to try to help other human beings,” Sampson said. “These are actual human beings that we're talking about. People that are worthy and deserving of assistance and support. And our community is still searching for a way to offer them that best support and to help people get into housing.”

Houska Park cleanup will continue into Thursday as needed. Once the clean up is completed, the city parks department plans to regrade the park, add more fill dirt and reseed it for the summer months.

At last week's city council meeting, the council reallocated about $100,000 of American Rescue Act funds to restore the park.

The city does not plan to designate Houska Park as a campground this summer.

Any property that remained at the park was either sorted as trash or will be stored by the city for 30 days and available for pick up. There is no charge to claim property stored by the city.