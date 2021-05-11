2 plead guilty in case highlighting China's online control

Chen’s mother, who traveled from northwestern Shaanxi province to attend the hearing, said her son wore a full-body medical protective suit and had his hands cuffed and feet shackled. She could tell which one was her son, as he is shorter than Cai, but was unable to make eye contact. The only time her son spoke was to plead guilty, she said.

The two men have been held for more than a year since authorities detained them without warning in April 2020, along with Cai's girlfriend Tang Hongbo. Family and friends only knew something was wrong when they realized they hadn't had any contact with any of them three in days. Tang was later released after it became clear she did not know about the others' work online.

Their parents had not seen them for more than a year, as both lived in Beijing for work. Throughout the process, the families pressed for the two to have access to their own lawyers, but the court appointed lawyers for them instead.

“If I can shoulder the consequences for him, I would,” said Cai's father, Cai Jianli, from Guangdong province in southern China.

The parents were not able to speak with their children. Cai Jianli said the court-appointed lawyers told them to keep quiet in court.