 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
30 kph max: Paris shrinks speed limit to protect climate
0 Comments
AP

30 kph max: Paris shrinks speed limit to protect climate

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PARIS (AP) — No more zipping past the Eiffel Tower or through the Latin Quarter without slowing down to soak in the sights: Starting Monday, the speed limit in nearly all of Paris is just 30 kph (less than 19 mph).

It’s the latest initiative by a city trying to burnish its climate credentials and transform people’s relationship to their vehicles. City officials say it’s also aimed at reducing accidents and making Paris more pedestrian-friendly.

Car owners and commuters are fuming. Delivery drivers say it will create longer wait times for customers. Taxi drivers say it will drive up rates and hurt business. And some critics say it won't make much of a dent in pollution.

“So if I drive at 30 kph, the client starts complaining. If I drive at 50 kph (about 30 mph), I get arrested by the police. So I don’t know what to do!” exclaimed Karim Macksene, seated in his cab outside the iconic Cafe de Flore on the Left Bank. “People take a cab because they’re in a hurry. At 30 kph, they might as well walk.”

But polls suggest most Parisians support the idea, notably in hopes that it makes the streets safer and quieter.

Already, cyclists often move faster than cars in the densely populated French capital. And only action stars like Tom Cruise in “Mission Impossible” can realistically pick up speed on winding, medieval Parisian streets that are barely more than one car wide.

The new rule includes exceptions for a handful of wide avenues including the famed Champs-Elysees and the bypass circling the historical capital.

Under Socialist Mayor Anne Hidalgo, the Paris city government has already restricted or banned vehicle traffic on several streets and multiplied the number of bike lanes.

Some other French cities and towns have also limited speeds to 30 kph, as do some other European capitals.

Brussels imposed a 30 kph limit on much of the city earlier this year. About 80% of Berlin streets have the same rule. London last year imposed a 20 mph (32 kph) limit on some roads within the city's Congestion Charging Zone.

Madrid imposed such a limit on most of the city center in 2018, and this year Spain put a 30-kph limit on all one-way urban roads, a measure aimed at reducing air and noise pollution and increasing traffic safety.

Residential neighborhoods in Amsterdam, including its historic canal neighborhoods, cap speeds at 30 kph, and the city is proposing to expand that to larger roads, too.

The Van Den Broek family, visiting Paris from the Netherlands, embraced the city's new speed limit.

“We have a lot of problems with nature and everything (such as climate change), and I think that we don’t have to drive in cities," said Francis Van den Broek, riding his bike through the French capital Monday. "And so I think it’s very good that we drive not so fast in cities.”

———

Alex Turnbull in Paris, Geir Moulson in Berlin, Aritz Parra in Madrid, Mike Corder in The Hague, Netherlands, and Sylvia Hui in London, contributed to this report.

———

Follow AP’s climate coverage at http://www.apnews.com/Climate

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ida’s wrath tests New Orleans’ post-Katrina infrastructure

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ex-UK Marine leaves Kabul with dogs, cats but no local staff
World

Ex-UK Marine leaves Kabul with dogs, cats but no local staff

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — A former U.K. Royal Marine who waged a high-profile campaign to leave Afghanistan with almost 200 rescued dogs and cats has flown to safety — with the animals, but without his charity’s Afghan staff, who were left behind in Kabul.

+21
The Latest: US strikes at IS in retaliation for bombing
World

The Latest: US strikes at IS in retaliation for bombing

  • Updated

WASHINGTON — The United States military struck back at the Islamic State on Saturday, bombing an IS member in Afghanistan less than 48 hours after a devastating suicide bombing claimed by the group killed as many as 169 Afghans and 13 American service members at the Kabul airport.

+12
Drummer Charlie Watts, Rolling Stones backbone, dies at 80
World

Drummer Charlie Watts, Rolling Stones backbone, dies at 80

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — Charlie Watts, the self-effacing and unshakeable Rolling Stones drummer who helped anchor one of rock’s greatest rhythm sections and used his “day job” to support his enduring love of jazz, has died, according to his publicist. He was 80.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News