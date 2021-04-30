3D-printed home in Dutch city expands housing options

The process uses concrete the consistency of toothpaste, Salet said. That ensures it is strong enough to build with but also wet enough so the layers stick to another. The printed elements are hollow and filled with insulation material.

The hope is that such homes, which are quicker to build than traditional houses and use less concrete, could become a factor in solving housing shortages in a nation that is one-third of the size of Florida with a population of 17.4 million people and rising.

In a report this month, the Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency said that education and innovation can spur the construction industry in the long term. But other measures are needed to tackle Dutch housing shortages, including reforming zoning.

Salet believes 3D printing can help by digitizing the design and production of houses.

“If you ask me, ‘will we build 1 million of the houses, as you see here?’ The answer is no. But will we use this technology as part of other houses combined with wooden structures? Combined with other materials? Then my answer is yes,” he said.

Dekkers has already noticed great acoustics in the home even when he's just playing music on his phone. And when he's not listening to music, he enjoys the silence that the insulated walls provide.