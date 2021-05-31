 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
49 people killed in attacks on eastern Congo villages
0 comments
AP

49 people killed in attacks on eastern Congo villages

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Armed attacks on two different villages overnight in Congo’s eastern Ituri province killed at least 49 people, local government officials said Monday.

Armed men besieged a camp for displaced people in the Bahema-Boga chiefdom early Monday, killing at least 29 people, according to the administrative secretary of that area, Gaston Babunya, who said the toll will likely rise.

Around 1 a.m. gunmen shot dead civilians.

“Before leaving, they also set fire to seven vehicles and several shops,” Babunya said.

Among the victims was an Anglican Church leader who had moved from Banande-Kainama in Beni territory to escape increasing attacks there, according to Dydis Issaya, a delegate of the governor.

Armed men also attacked the chiefdom of Banyali-Tchabi late Sunday, killing more than 20 people, according to local civil society groups. Among the dead there were women and children.

It wasn't immediately clear who carried out the attacks, but Allied Democratic Forces have killed hundreds in the region and have increasingly staged attacks in recent months. Myriad rebel groups are vying for control of mineral-rich land in Congo’s east.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
3 arrested in Italy funicular crash; clamp deactivated brake
World

3 arrested in Italy funicular crash; clamp deactivated brake

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Police arrested three people Wednesday in the cable car disaster that killed 14 people in northern Italy, saying workers placed a clamp on the emergency brake to deactivate it as a patchwork repair - one that prevented the brake from engaging when the lead cable snapped.

+8
Oldest American, fastest woman on Everest return safely
World

Oldest American, fastest woman on Everest return safely

  • Updated

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A retired attorney from Chicago who became the oldest American to scale Mount Everest, and a Hong Kong teacher who is now the fastest female climber of the world's highest peak, on Sunday returned safely from the mountain where climbing teams have struggled with bad weather and a coronavirus outbreak.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News