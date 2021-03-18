5 years on, stalled EU Turkey migrant deal remains a model

The impact of the agreement was immediate. Arrivals from Turkey plummeted within two years, but the disputes among EU countries continue today.

The deal itself ground to a standstill a year ago as the coronavirus spread and after Turkey, angered by a lack of EU support for its invasion of northern Syria, gave approval for thousands of migrants to leave, sparking clashes at the Greek border.

More than 3,000 people who were in Greece have found new homes in 13 European countries since April. None have been sent to Turkey.

Still, the money continues to pour in — indeed the EU recently extended two programs for Syrian refugees in Turkey worth almost half a billion euros (nearly $600 million). The money doesn't go to the government, but the migrants' spending will flow into the Turkish economy.

The visa and accession talks, however, have been at a standstill for years and are unlikely to budge.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday blamed the holdup there on “political motives.”

“Turkey has fulfilled all of its obligations since 2016,” Cavusoglu said, and he encouraged the Europeans to respond to Turkey’s proposals to upgrade the agreement, which he said includes support for refugees willing to go back to Syria.