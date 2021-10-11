 Skip to main content
Activists decry new oilfield plan in anti-UK govt protest

LONDON (AP) — Climate protesters chained themselves to an oil-spattered effigy of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside his London office on Monday, urging him to block plans to drill for oil west of the Shetland Islands.

Some 40 protesters organized by Greenpeace called for Johnson to reject Siccar Point Energy's application for a permit to drill at the Cambo oil field off the northwest coast of Scotland. Sixteen demonstrators locked themselves to the effigy and oil barrels in protest.

London's Metropolitan Police arrested seven people on suspicion of obstructing the road.

The British government is under pressure to reject plans to develop Cambo as it prepares to host the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Ahead of the conference, which begins on Oct. 31, Johnson has called on countries around the world to present ambitious plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help keep global temperature increases to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels.

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

