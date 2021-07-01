Africa's COVID-19 envoy blasts EU, COVAX over vaccine crisis

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The African Union special envoy tasked with leading efforts to procure COVID-19 vaccines for the continent is blasting Europe as Africa struggles amid a crushing third surge of infections, saying Thursday that “not one dose, not one vial, has left a European factory for Africa.”

Strive Masiyiwa also took aim at the global effort meant to distribute vaccines to low-and middle-income countries, accusing COVAX of withholding crucial information including that key donors hadn't met funding pledges.

Had African leaders known this, “we may have acted very differently,” Masiyiwa told reporters, adding that “many countries were just sitting back saying, ‘the vaccines are coming' ... We as Africans are disappointed."

He stressed that Africa has purchased 400 million vaccine doses and can buy more, but he challenged donors: “Pay up your money ... We will no longer measure pledges, we will measure vaccines arriving at our airports.”

The African continent of 1.3 billion people is now in the grip of a third surge of infections that is “extremely aggressive,” the head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told reporters.

Just 1% of Africa's population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, John Nkengasong said.