 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Albania complains its EU accession bid is being held hostage

  • 0

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania's prime minister on Tuesday complained about the delay in the launch of European Union membership negotiations with his country, saying Bulgaria’s veto is holding the process hostage.

Edi Rama spoke at a news conference with European commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who is on a regional tour ahead of the Oct. 6 summit of the European Council on Western Balkans.

Rama called Albania’s situation as “absurd," noting that Bulgaria is blocking the start of talks with North Macedonia and as a result is also holding up Albania.

The western Balkan states — Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia — are at different stages on the EU membership path. Their progress in integration has been delayed recently due to the bloc’s stalled interest in enlargement and the years of diplomatic turmoil the EU faced as Britain left the bloc.

Albania and North Macedonia have both fulfilled the criteria for beginning membership negotiations, but EU member Bulgaria opposes North Macedonia’s membership, citing a bilateral dispute over history and national identity. As the two countries’ bids are linked, the veto has also prevented Albania from moving forward.

Von der Leyen pledged to make efforts to persuade EU member countries to hold inter-governmental conferences with Albania and North Macedonia this year.

People are also reading…

“We’ve asked a lot of you and you have delivered. We will do everything to overcome the hurdles we have at the moment that should not hinder the enlargement process,” she said.

“I really want to bring this process forward so that we can start before the end of the year.”

Von der Leyen said the bloc is focused on mobilizing 9 billion euros ($10.5 billion) in projects and potentially raising investment of up to 20 billion euros ($23.5 billion) in 2021-2027 for the region and its population of 18 million. This year it has secured half a billion euros ($585 million) for projects in the Western Balkans, and it is looking to find another 600 million euros ($700 million).

Von der Leyen goes to North Macedonia later Tuesday and then continues to the other Western Balkan countries later in the week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Johnny Depp: "Not one of you" is safe with "cancel culture"

Johnny Depp: "Not one of you" is safe with "cancel culture"

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (AP) — Taking center stage in a prestigious Spanish film festival to receive a top career award, actor Johnny Depp presented himself as a victim of the "cancel culture" that, he said, has spread across the cinema industry.

Rowdy celebrations erupt in Norway as COVID restrictions end

Rowdy celebrations erupt in Norway as COVID restrictions end

HELSINKI (AP) — Police in Norway on Sunday reported dozens of disturbances and violent clashes including mass brawls in the Nordic country’s big cities after streets, bars, restaurants and nightclubs were filled with people celebrating the end of COVID-19 restrictions that lasted for more than a year.

Women win top awards at San Sebastian film festival

Women win top awards at San Sebastian film festival

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (AP) — Female actors and filmmakers swept the top awards at the San Sebastian film festival on Saturday, with the Golden Shell for the best film going to “Blue Moon" ("Crai Nou”) by Romanian director Alina Grigore.

Pence hopeful the Supreme Court will restrict abortion in US

Pence hopeful the Supreme Court will restrict abortion in US

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday that he is hopeful the new conservative majority on the Supreme Court created during his and President Donald Trump's administration will soon overturn abortion rights in the United States.

Social Democrats beat Merkel's bloc in German elections

Social Democrats beat Merkel's bloc in German elections

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's center-left Social Democrats won the biggest share of the vote in a national election Sunday, narrowly beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel ’s center-right Union bloc in a closely fought race that will determine who succeeds the long-time leader at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Gov. Evers at WCA Annual Conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News