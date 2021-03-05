Albania to build 2nd international airport to boost tourism

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania's government on Friday selected a Swiss-based corporation to build a 104-million-euro ($125 million) new international airport near the southwestern town of Vlore in an effort to promote tourism and economic development.

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy said the Lugano-based Mabco Constructions corporation would pay the airport construction costs and receive a 35-year concession to operate it. The first part of construction, which is expected to start later this year, will last 36 months.

Infrastructure Minister Belinda Balluku acknowledged that the aviation industry “has been the most negatively impacted industry due to the pandemic.” But she added that the government believes that “during this time of recovery we have the possibility to build our airports network.”

A main funder of the consortium is Behgjet Pacolli, an ethnic Albanian businessman from neighboring Kosovo.

Conservation groups had asked the government to scrap the project, saying it would seriously damage the country’s western wetlands in the protected area of Vjose-Narta.