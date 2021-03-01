Albanian world heritage site struggles without tourists

Manjola Bici, who runs a small shop in the Old Bazaar selling teas and local herbs, said there has been a 60% drop in visitors, and most of those who still come are Albanians who usually do not spend the night. Despite renewed efforts to promote the town online, revenue has drastically fallen. Many shops stay closed.

Bici and her neighbors have tried to change the variety of items they sell or lower their prices to attract domestic consumers, and have called on the government to cut business taxes to help them. She hopes vaccinations will help stop the pandemic and bring tourists back.

“You can see for yourself you are the only tourists, customers today," she said showing the empty street to the journalists.

“I don’t think we would survive for long like this unless the government cuts all taxes, say, for a year,” adds Kodra. “We are not sure if bookings for April-May will come.”

But Loena Bakuli in charge of tourism projects at the municipality is confident of the future.

“The pandemic will go away one day soon and tourists will come back and see a different, more beautiful town,” she said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.