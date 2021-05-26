American on trial in Japan gets support from ex-boss Ghosn

Kelly has stressed his role was to ensure payments to Ghosn were legal.

Ghosn backed that view in the AP interview. That is significant because Ghosn’s voice has been absent in Kelly’s trial, though the defense team has had prosecutors’ records of their interrogations of Ghosn read aloud in the courtroom, a rare procedure in a Japanese trial.

“Nothing was decided. It was only brainstorming. And frankly to the end, nothing was decided,” Ghosn said in the interview this week.

“There was nothing illegal in this. This is the object of the trial of Greg Kelly.”

Ghosn, a superstar executive at Nissan Motor Co. for two decades, voluntarily took a pay cut of about 1 billion yen ($10 million) per year, roughly halving his income beginning in 2010.

Kelly has emphasized that one of the main aims of the discussions about Ghosn's compensation was to ensure he would not leave Nissan for a rival company. At the time of his arrest, Ghosn was chairman of the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi alliance.