Anger in Lebanon over central bank ending of fuel subsidies

BEIRUT (AP) — Protesters closed roads in different parts of Lebanon on Thursday, angry over the central bank’s decision to end subsidies for fuel products. The decision was likely to lead to a hike in prices of almost all commodities amid a paralyzing economic crisis.

Outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab described the decision by the central bank’s governor as “irresponsible” and illegal and vowed during a meeting with Cabinet members to keep the subsidies going.

The move had been anticipated for months as the bank’s reserves dry up, but on Thursday politicians distanced themselves, and criticized the central bank's governor, Riad Salameh.

Diab, whose government has rarely held meetings since its resignation a year ago, was quoted as saying that he was taken by surprise by Salameh’s decision.

The decision, reached late Wednesday, came hours after a meeting attended by the president and other senior government and security officials in which they were reportedly told by Salameh that he can no longer go ahead with the subsidies. Diab did not attend that meeting, saying he was in isolation because he had earlier met a person who tested positive for coronavirus.