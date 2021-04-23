 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arsenal fans protest against owner for Super League debacle
0 comments
AP

Arsenal fans protest against owner for Super League debacle

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LONDON (AP) — Several hundred Arsenal fans protested outside Emirates Stadium before the English Premier League match against Everton on Friday to call for owner Stan Kroenke to leave the club for joining the Super League.

Fans gathered on the stadium's concourse more than two hours before kickoff, banging metal screens above the main box office, lighting flares, setting off fireworks, blaring airhorns and chanting “We want Kroenke out,” and “We want our Arsenal back.”

They also hung banners over the edge of the concourse including ones that read, “Arsenal till I die. Kroenke out,” and “Our club our home. Sell up Stan.”

After gathering on the concourse, the fans marched down stairs to the box office and team store to continue their noisy demonstration. One fan climbed on top of the box office awning and waved banners and flags, riling up the hundreds of fans gathered in front of him and leading them in chants against Arsenal's ownership.

The protest was still in full voice and could be heard inside the stadium as the teams took to the pitch to warm up and after the match kicked off as a police helicopter circled above the stadium. Officers didn't attempt to move in to break up the protest amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fan anger has been brewing since Arsenal and five other Premier League clubs announced they would join a breakaway Super League last Sunday. And it hasn't subsided even after Arsenal quit the 12-team Super League project on Tuesday night in the face of a growing public backlash, and apologized to fans.

Kroenke's son, Josh Kroenke, joined an Arsenal fans forum on Thursday, and supporters voiced their disdain at the decision to form a Super League without consulting them. Kroenke told them the family has “no intention” of selling the club.

Just before kickoff, Spotify founder and chief executive Daniel Ek said he would be interested in buying Arsenal from Kroenke Sports and Entertainment.

“As a kid growing up, I’ve cheered for @Arsenal as long as I can remember. If KSE would like to sell Arsenal I’d be happy to throw my hat in the ring,” he tweeted.

Both teams' buses arrived earlier than normal on Friday before the bulk of the protesters arrived outside the stadium in order to ensure the match would go ahead. On Tuesday night, kickoff in the Chelsea-Brighton match was delayed by 15 minutes after Chelsea’s bus was slowed getting into Stamford Bridge because of protests.

Friday's protest appeared to be the biggest yet, with fans basking in the sunshine outside Emirates Stadium, many with beer cans in hand. It followed the protest at Chelsea and one outside Elland Road on Monday before Leeds' match with Liverpool, another club that aimed to join the Super League.

The project crumbled when all six English clubs withdrew on Tuesday. The Super League was proposed to be mainly closed, and a split from the Champions League where qualification is determined annually from domestic competitions.

———

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mrs. Ireland named new Mrs. World after on-stage fracas
World

Mrs. Ireland named new Mrs. World after on-stage fracas

  • Updated

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Kate Schneider from Ireland has been named the new Mrs. World after the reigning titleholder resigned following an on-stage fracas in which she pulled the crown off the head of the winner of the Mrs. Sri Lanka beauty pageant, organizers said.

+28
AP PHOTOS: Reflections on a royal funeral amid a pandemic
World

AP PHOTOS: Reflections on a royal funeral amid a pandemic

WINDSOR, England (AP) — As military bands played and a procession of royals escorted his coffin to the church, Prince Philip was laid to rest Saturday in a funeral ceremony that honored his lifetime of service to the U.K., the crown and his wife of 73 years, Queen Elizabeth II.

+10
Threats of expulsion as UEFA confronts Super League rebel 12
World

Threats of expulsion as UEFA confronts Super League rebel 12

  • Updated

MONTREUX, Switzerland (AP) — The deceptions, distrust and divisions in European soccer erupted in public on Monday between teams and even within the clubs breaking away to form a Super League that could leave them and their players outcasts in the global game.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News