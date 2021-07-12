As fears about climate grow, Siemens CEO sees opportunities

A: There are some cities where if you have a stroke, you're better off. A person has a stroke, so an ambulance comes, brings you to a hospital. You get a scan. Then you need a specialist for surgery. Very often the person doesn’t sit at the hospital closest to where the person has a stroke. So you either put the person in a helicopter or you fly the surgeon to the hospital. This takes another half an hour, hour. If every second counts, that’s a problem. A startup we acquired is doing high-precision surgery by joystick. One hundred miles apart, you have the best surgeon working with good equipment, which also ensures that you have a very precision movement. That cuts the time substantially. I think they are working on getting an approval for some of the procedures. It will take a couple of years.