 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ash from erupting volcano forces Spanish islanders indoors

  • 0
Ash from erupting volcano forces Spanish islanders indoors

Cristina Vera leaves her house covered with ash from volcano eruptions, after collecting her last belonging at the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. A volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma that has been erupting for six weeks has spewed more ash from its main mouth a day after producing its strongest earthquake to date.

 Emilio Morenatti

MADRID (AP) — Authorities on the Spanish island of La Palma are telling people who live near an erupting volcano to stay indoors because of a heavy fall of ash that has forced the cancellation of flights and school classes.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma, which is part of Spain's Canary Islands off northwest Africa, has been spewing lava, ash and gases for more than six weeks. The eruption has alternately surged and ebbed since Sept. 19.

Local air quality is “extremely unfavorable” because of high levels of small particles in the air, emergency services belonging to the Canary Islands government said in a statement late Tuesday.

All flights to and from the island have been canceled because of the falling ash, according to Spain’s national airport authority.

Around 85,000 people live on La Palma. Most of the island is unaffected by the eruption.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A global tax on business? Here's how it would work

A global tax on business? Here's how it would work

The "Group of 20" world leaders including President Joe Biden plan to deter global businesses from stashing profits in "tax havens" where they pay little or no taxes. Would a first-ever global minimum tax reap billions or kill jobs? This Q&A gives you the basics.

Makeup makes comeback in Mideast market as pandemic eases

Makeup makes comeback in Mideast market as pandemic eases

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — While pandemic style saw people put on pajamas and their hair up in a bun, 2021 is more about mascara and lip liners — and makeup sales in the multi-billion-dollar Mideast market are beginning to improve.

Biden: Pope told me that I should 'keep receiving Communion'

Biden: Pope told me that I should 'keep receiving Communion'

ROME (AP) — Face to face at the Vatican, President Joe Biden held extended and highly personal talks with Pope Francis on Friday and came away saying the pontiff told him he was a “good Catholic” and should keep receiving Communion, although conservatives have called for him to be denied the sacrament because of his support for abortion rights.

BP warns of 'tight' gas market ahead as profits surge

BP warns of 'tight' gas market ahead as profits surge

LONDON (AP) — BP reported soaring profits Tuesday on the back of surging oil and gas prices as the global economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. The British energy giant also warned that gas markets would remain “tight" over the coming months, which will likely further pressure household budgets.

Australia to Macron: 'We didn't deface Eiffel Tower'

Australia to Macron: 'We didn't deface Eiffel Tower'

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison denied that he lied to French President Emmanuel Macron while secretly negotiating a submarine deal with the United States and Britain, an accusation that has escalated a rift over Australia’s surprise cancelation of a French deal.

G-20 make mild pledges on climate neutrality, coal financing

G-20 make mild pledges on climate neutrality, coal financing

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the world’s biggest economies agreed Sunday to stop funding coal-fired power plants in poor countries and made a vague commitment to seek carbon neutrality “by or around mid-century” as they wrapped up a Rome summit before the much larger United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

Biden claims historic progress on climate efforts at summit

Biden claims historic progress on climate efforts at summit

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — President Joe Biden argued Tuesday that historic progress on addressing global warming was achieved at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, and expressed optimism for a similar outcome in Washington, where his legislative agenda has been stalled by intra-party disagreements.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Evers on GOP Redistricting Maps

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News