Asia-Pacific trade ministers mull pandemic, recovery

The average tariff on vaccines is a low 0.8%, according to the APEC Secretariat. But duties on some other products such as freezing equipment, vials and alcohol solutions can be as high as 30% for some countries.

While the average tariff on vaccines is very low within APEC (only 0.8%), tariffs are much higher for several goods that are very important in the vaccine supply chain.

Control of patents for the vaccines also has proven to be a contentious issue.

Much is at stake: beyond potential lives saved or lost, trade in vaccines and related supplies and equipment was estimated at $418.5 billion in 2019, according to the latest available data, and likely surged in 2020.

Beyond contending with the current crisis, the APEC meeting was focusing on ways to hasten the recovery from the pandemic and “build back better," reallocating resources to improve health care, education and social safety nets, officials said.