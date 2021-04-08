Asia Today: Modi gets 2nd vaccine dose as India hits record

India now has a seven-day rolling average of more than 80,000 cases per day and has reported 12.9 million virus cases since the pandemic began, the third-highest total after the United States and Brazil.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— Australia has become the latest country to restrict use of the AstraZeneca vaccine by recommending that it not be given to people under age 50. The announcement came after drug regulators held a series of urgent meetings Thursday. That followed advice from the European Medicines Agency that it had found a possible link between the shot and rare blood clots. The Australian Technical Advisory Group said that only when the benefit clearly outweighs the risk should an initial AstraZeneca shot be given to someone under 50. Healthcare workers under 50 who were due to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine will now be prioritized for the Pfizer vaccine, which will likely delay the inoculation process. Indeed, under Australia’s vaccine strategy, most people were due to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.