Asia Today: Vietnam to test all 9M residents in largest city

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam plans to test all 9 million people in its largest city for the coronavirus and imposed more restrictions Monday to deal with a growing COVID-19 outbreak.

People in Ho Chi Minh city are only allowed to leave home for necessary activities and public gatherings of more than 10 people are banned, the government announced. Prior to the order, the city, also Vietnam's economic hub, shut down non-essential business last Thursday when cases started to increase.

State newspaper Vietnam News said the city authority is planning to test its entire population with a testing capacity of 100,000 samples a day.

The newspaper also said police had filed a case Sunday against the head of a Protestant church mission for “spreading dangerous infectious diseases” citing poor health protocols applied at the premises.

At least 145 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported with links to the church, and Go Vap district, where the church is based, has been locked down. Vietnam has since ordered a nationwide ban on all religious events.

The newspaper said church followers gathered in small space for singing and chanting without proper distancing and mask wearing.