 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Australia ends Chinese deals on national interest grounds
0 comments
AP

Australia ends Chinese deals on national interest grounds

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia on Wednesday canceled four bilateral deals with China, Iran and Syria under new laws that give the federal government power to overrule international agreements by lower-level administrations that violate the national interest.

The canceled deals include Victoria state’s two “Belt and Road” infrastructure building initiative deals with Beijing signed in 2018 and 2019, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement. Those deals triggered the legislative response.

Victoria Education Department pacts signed with Syria in 1999 and Iran in 2004 were also canceled.

“I consider these four arrangements to be inconsistent with Australia’s foreign policy or adverse to our foreign relations,” Payne said in a statement.

China had previously cautioned against disrupting “successful pragmatic cooperation” with Victoria.

Australia in 2018 passed sweeping national security laws that ban covert foreign interference in domestic politics. Beijing protested that the laws were prejudiced against China and poisoned Chinese-Australian relations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 things you never knew about Queen Elizabeth II

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+28
AP PHOTOS: Reflections on a royal funeral amid a pandemic
World

AP PHOTOS: Reflections on a royal funeral amid a pandemic

WINDSOR, England (AP) — As military bands played and a procession of royals escorted his coffin to the church, Prince Philip was laid to rest Saturday in a funeral ceremony that honored his lifetime of service to the U.K., the crown and his wife of 73 years, Queen Elizabeth II.

+10
Threats of expulsion as UEFA confronts Super League rebel 12
World

Threats of expulsion as UEFA confronts Super League rebel 12

  • Updated

MONTREUX, Switzerland (AP) — The deceptions, distrust and divisions in European soccer erupted in public on Monday between teams and even within the clubs breaking away to form a Super League that could leave them and their players outcasts in the global game.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News