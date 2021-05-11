Australia plans big defense and security investments

Australia would loan Indonesia AU$1.5 billion ($1.2 billion) to manage coronavirus-related financial pressures, loan Papua New Guinea AU$558 million ($437 million) to support its pandemic response and give India AU$37 million ($29 million) in medical supplies. The spending measures need Parliament’s endorsement.

The pandemic last year derailed the political calendar that sets the budget as an annual event in May. The 2020-21 budget was delayed until October. It forecast a deficit of AU$214 billion ($168 billion) in the current fiscal year.

That deficit is now forecast to be AU$161 billion ($126 billion). The government expects the deficit will continue to decline in each of the next four years.

Net debt is forecast to peak at AU$980.6 billion ($768.4 billion), or 40.9% of GDP, in June 2025.

With Prime Minister Scott Morrison due to call an election within 10 months, his conservative coalition has said paying down debt will not be a priority in the next fiscal year.

The government has said it would not focus on reducing debt until the unemployment rate was below 5%. The jobless rate was 5.6% in March and is forecast to fall to 5% for 2021-22 and to 4.75% in the following year.