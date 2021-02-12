Australia report says make Google and Facebook pay for news

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said his department would review the law a year after it took effect to “ensure it is delivering outcomes that are consistent with the government’s policy intent."

“The government expects all parties to continue to work constructively towards reaching commercial agreements in the spirit of collaboration and good faith encouraged by the code,” he added.

Parliament is scheduled to consider the bill on Tuesday. The conservative government hopes Parliament approves the legislation during the next two-week sitting.

The bill’s passage is guaranteed in the House of Representatives where the government holds a majority of seats. But the government does not hold a majority in the Senate.

Google continues to hold out hope for amendments.

"We look forward to engaging with policymakers through the parliamentary process to address our concerns and achieve a code that works for everyone — publishers, digital platforms, and Australian businesses and users,” Google director Lucinda Longcroft said in a statement.

Google has ramped up its campaign against the proposed law, telling the committee last month that the platform would likely make its search engine unavailable in Australia if the code were introduced.