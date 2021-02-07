Australian leader dismisses reports of China-built city

Analysts have said the proposal makes no economic sense and some suspect China wants to build a wharf for use by its navy.

The Unites States and Australia are partnering to redevelop Papua New Guinea’s Lombrum Naval Base on Manus Island in the country’s north as concerns rise about China’s growing influence in the region.

In November last year, Papua New Guinea signed a memorandum of understanding with Chinese firm Fujian Zhonghong Fishery Company to build a $160 million fish processing plant also on Daru.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said the government was “very keen” to discuss with Papua New Guinea “what proposals are on the table.”

“I think there are all sorts of sovereignty issues and there are local issues in terms of land owners and land rights, et cetera that I think would provide a significant hurdle,” Dutton told Nine Network television on Friday.

“So, we’ll look at it closely, but Australia will always act in our best interests and ... to support our neighbors,” he added.

Papua New Guinea is the largest recipient of Australian foreign aid. Papuan vessels can operate in a shared fishing zone between the two neighbors under a treaty that recognizes the trade and family links between the Torres Strait island communities that have existed for thousands of years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0