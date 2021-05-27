Australian teenagers lose bid to block coal mine expansion

The verdict was a victory for climate activists from Germany and elsewhere who — with the support of environmental groups — had filed four complaints to the Constitutional Court arguing that their rights were at risk by the lack of sufficient targets beyond the next decade.

This month, German officials proposed that the country could bring forward the date for reducing its greenhouse gas emissions to “net zero” to 2045.

In Australia, the teenagers who filed the case were led by 17-year-old Anjali Sharma with the aid of a so-called litigation guardian, Catholic nun Sister Brigid Arthur, 86.

One of the children, 17-year-old Ava Princi, described the judgment as a relief and called on Ley to ensure the mine extension never occurs.

“This is the first time a court of law anywhere in the world has recognized that a government minister has a duty of care to protect young people from the catastrophic harms of climate change,” Princi told reporters.

“My future and the future of all young people depends on Australia stepping away from fossil fuel projects and joining the world in taking decisive action," she said.