Australia's second-largest city comes out of 3rd lockdown

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city, will relax its third lockdown on Wednesday after authorities contained the spread of a COVID-19 cluster centered on hotel quarantine.

The Victoria state government has yet to say whether spectators will be allowed to return to the Australian Open tennis tournament under the same conditions as before the five-day lockdown.

Health authorities will soon settle on a final crowd figure for the final days of the tournament, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said.

“We’ll finish up with crowds at lots of different places,” Andrews said. “We’ll finish up with people being able to move freely because this short and sharp circuit-breaker has worked.”

The government has also not yet said when flights will resume.

The lockdown has been enforced across Victoria, a population of 6.5 million people, to prevent the virus spreading from the state capital.

Most restrictions will be lifted from 11:59 p.m. after no new infection was detected in the latest 24-hour period, Andrews said.

Schools and businesses will reopen.