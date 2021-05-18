Bangladesh arrests journalist known for unearthing graft

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Police in Bangladesh's capital have arrested a journalist known for her strong reporting against official corruption in the South Asian country where journalists are often threatened with dire consequences for professional work.

Rozina Islam, a senior reporter with the country’s leading Bengali-language Prothom Alo daily newspaper, was confined for more than five hours till late Monday in a room of a personal assistant of the secretary of the Ministry of Health, said her younger sister Sabina Parvin.

A secretary is the top bureaucrat of a ministry, and the room was inside the Bangladesh Secretariat, the downtown Dhaka premises where almost all government ministries are located.

She was then handed over to police and faces charges under the Penal Code and Official Secrets Act for the theft and photographing of sensitive state documents, said Harun-or-Rashid, an additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

On Tuesday morning, she was produced before a court in Dhaka where police sought that she be remanded to their custody for five days to be interrogated.