Bank of England reveals lobbying efforts of ex-PM Cameron

At another call between Lex Greensill and Cunliffe two days later, Cunliffe said the firm “would currently fall outside the boundaries of the scheme.”

On Thursday, the top civil servant at the Treasury, Tom Scholar, also revealed that Cameron had called him on his cell phone and sent a series of texts as part of his lobbying efforts for Greensill Capital, specifically the proposal to access the CCFF.

“The call I took from Mr. Cameron was not a substantive discussion of the proposal," Scholar told a committee of lawmakers. "It was simply a call to draw it to my attention. I said ‘Thank you very much, this is something we are looking at’.”

Scholar said the proposal had been rejected by Treasury officials as it did not meet the criteria for the scheme.

It has previously been disclosed that Cameron had also contacted Treasury chief Rishi Sunak in an effort to secure government-backed loans for Greensill Capital.

The collapse of the financial firm threatens thousands of U.K. jobs at Liberty Steel, which was dependent on its finance.