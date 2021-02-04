Bank of England upbeat on UK recovery after vaccine rollout

The scale of the contraction is far lower than the 20% or so decline the British economy endured in the second quarter last year during the first lockdown.

Governor Andrew Bailey said businesses have learned to adapt to lockdown conditions by bolstering their online oeprations.

“The economic effects of lockdowns have attenuated as time has gone on,” he said in a virtual press briefing.

If the British economy contracts in the first quarter as anticipated, it will be around 12% smaller than it was at the end of 2019, before the coronavirus started hurting economic activity.

Once the restrictions start to ease, first with the reopening of schools and then subsequently with all shops and pubs and restaurants, the bank expects a rapid pickup later this year. That would see the British economy grow 5% over the course of 2021 despite the first quarter fall. For 2022, the bank is pencilling in growth of 7.25%.

The bank said the outlook still remains “unusually uncertain,” largely because of unknown developments with the virus, such as the potential of new variants that could be resistant to existing vaccines.