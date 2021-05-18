Belarus blocks popular news site, raids its office and staff

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities blocked a popular news site in Belarus that extensively covered months of protests against the country's authoritarian president, and they also raided the site's office and the homes of some of its journalists.

Belarusian authorities maintained that Tut.by violated media laws by publishing content on behalf of BYSOL, a foundation that helps victims of political repression. They said the foundation lacked proper state registration. Officials also accused Tut.By of tax evasion and launched a criminal probe of the site's top staff members, who could face charges that carry a maximum penalty of seven years in prison.

The authorities raided Tut.by’s offices in Minsk and other regions, and the homes of some of its journalists on Tuesday, breaking the door to enter the apartment of Maryna Zolatava, the site’s chief editor. At least four more Tut.by employees — a journalist, an editor and two top managers — were taken in for questioning, the Belarusian Association of Journalists said.