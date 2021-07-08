Belarus government blocks media outlet, detains reporters

“It's a crackdown on the editorial office in the worst Soviet-era tradition,” Harbatsevich told The Associated Press in a telephone interview from Minsk.

Nasha Niva, which was founded in 1906, is the oldest and the most authoritative Belarusian media outlet. Its online audience exceeds 100,000.

Both Nasha Niva and Tut.by extensively covered months of protests against Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, which were triggered by his reelection to a sixth term in an August 2020 vote that was widely seen as rigged.

The authorities responded to demonstrations with a massive crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police. Leading opposition figures have been either jailed or forced to leave the country.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition candidate in the election, fled the country after the vote under official pressure. She urged Belarusians Thursday to subscribe to media channels on a popular messaging app to support independent media.