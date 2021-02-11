Belarus leader vows to defeat foreign-backed 'rebellion'

During his tenure, Lukashenko has relentlessly stifled dissent and relied on cheap energy and other subsidies from his main ally, Russia.

On Thursday, he said the West had incited the protests in Belarus as a “bridgehead” against Russia.

“It's deadly dangerous for Russia to lose Belarus,” Lukashenko said, adding that the two countries planned massive joint military drills later this year.

He thanked Moscow for its support in the face of protests but reaffirmed that the union agreement between the two countries shouldn't limit Belarus' independence.

The United States and the European Union have responded to the election and the crackdown by introducing sanctions against Belarusian officials.

The U.S. Embassy said in a statement that Thursday's assembly is “neither genuine nor inclusive of Belarusian views and therefore does not address the country’s ongoing political crisis."

While Lukashenko told the gathering that the West harbored aggressive intentions, he also urged the restoration of political ties and economic cooperation.

Observers described the assembly as part of Lukashenko's maneuvering to secure his position without making any changes.

“Lukashenko has no intention to leave and doesn't want to change the system. He's ready to strengthen repressions,” said Alexander Klaskovsky, an independent Minsk-based political analyst. “Lukashenko didn't offer a plan of modernizing the country or any clear compromise with the society, and that means that the conflict remains unresolved and protests will continue.”

