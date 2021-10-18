 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Belarus suspends routine medical care to focus on COVID-19

  • 0
Belarus suspends routine medical care to focus on COVID-19

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko listens to World Health organization Director for Europe Hans Kluge during their meeting in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.

 Maxim Guchek

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus on Monday ordered a halt to routine medical care at state clinics in order to devote more resources to coronavirus patients.

The Health Ministry said the suspended services include medical examinations and screenings, physiotherapy and dentistry.

Belarus has been hit by a rising wave of coronavirus infections, with around 2,000 new cases reported daily in the country of 9.3 million.

Authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko has often brushed off concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, once saying that infections could be treated with “a tractor, a bath and vodka.”

Only about 20% of the population have been fully vaccinated. Overall for the pandemic, Belarus has registered about 574,000 infections — about 6% of the population — and 4,417 deaths.

———

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hungary's 'last' Roma fortuneteller preserves traditions

Hungary's 'last' Roma fortuneteller preserves traditions

SOLTVADKERT, Hungary (AP) — Zoltan Sztojka, by his own account Hungary's last Roma fortuneteller, lays 36 weathered tarot cards on a table at his home in the village of Soltvadkert, and peers at them from beneath the brim of his large felt hat.

Report says UK's slow virus lockdown cost 1000s of lives

Report says UK's slow virus lockdown cost 1000s of lives

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s failure to impose a lockdown in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic cost thousands of unnecessary deaths and ranks among the country’s worst public health blunders, lawmakers concluded Tuesday in the nation’s first comprehensive report on the pandemic.

Protests greet debut of Italy's workplace COVID pass rule

Protests greet debut of Italy's workplace COVID pass rule

ROME (AP) — Protests erupted in Italy on Friday as one of the most stringent anti-coronavirus measures in Europe went into effect, requiring all workers, from magistrates to maids, to show a health pass to get into their place of employment.

Watch Now: Related Video

Rare white squirrel was spotted in U.K forest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News