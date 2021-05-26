Belarusian leader defends his action to divert flight

Speaking before lawmakers and top officials in Minsk, Lukashenko said the EU response was part of a “hybrid war” against Belarus.

“Our ill-wishers outside and inside the country have changed their methods of attacking the state,” Lukashenko said. “That's why they switched from organizing riots to trying to strangle us.”

Lukashenko has faced unprecedented pressure at home with months of protests triggered by his reelection to a sixth term in an August 2020 vote that the opposition rejected as rigged. But he has only doubled down on repression, and more than 35,000 people have been arrested since the protests began, with thousands beaten.

“They crossed numerous red lines, and also limits of reason and morale," Lukashenko said. "It’s no longer just an information war, it’s a modern hybrid war and we need to do everything to prevent it from spilling into a hot conflict.”

He threatened that Belarus would now retaliate by weakening its border controls halting Western-bound illegal migration and drug trafficking.

“We were stopping migrants and drugs — now you will catch them and eat them yourself,” he said.