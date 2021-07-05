Blast at Thai factory; area evacuated over toxic fume fears

“I was shocked when the explosion took place," she told The Associated Press. “I came out and saw a big fire in the sky.”

She said she and her husband and mother didn't evacuate until 8 a.m.

“I didn't realize that it would be such a dangerous chemical that I have to evacuate,” she said. "I am worried because the black smoke reached my house.”

Authorities ordered the evacuation of an area 5 kilometers (3 miles) around the scene and evacuation centers were set up in a school and a government office for those forced from their homes.

Volunteer rescue worker Anyawut Phoampai told Thailand public tv station TPBS that early efforts to find people possibly still in the factory were hampered by the time it took to bring the fire under control.

“The flames are quite high so it takes quite an effort,” he said as the rescue effort was underway.

He said rescuers also fanned out around the area to help people who reported being injured by falling debris.

So far, 11 injuries have been reported, including one serious, and people were being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, before that hospital was evacuated itself.