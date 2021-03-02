Bosnia receives jabs from Serbia amid COVAX dispute

The Croat representative, Zeljko Komsic added that "if even one of these 5,000 vaccines saves a life, then it’s worth it.”

Relations with Serbia have remained a sensitive issue in Bosnia since the 1992-95 war when Belgrade backed a bid by Bosnia’s Serbs to form its own ministate and unite with Serbia.

The war erupted after the breakup of the former Yugoslav federation. It claimed the lives of more than 100,000 people before ending in a U.S.-brokered deal, which created a Serb and a Bosniak-Croat entity with a joint Bosnian government.

Vucic, a former extreme nationalist who supported the Bosnian Serb war effort during the conflict, said he has proposed a Serbia-Bosnia summit to be held in the coming months in Belgrade to widen economic and other cooperation.

“We can move forward much faster together,” he said. “We are stronger when we speak with one voice."

Both Bosnia and Serbia have been seeking European Union membership. Serbia and the Bosnian Serbs have also forged close relations with Russia and China. The Bosnian Serb entity has acquired Russian Sputnik V vaccines.