Brazil's Indigenous march before 'ruling of the century'

Bolsonaro has repeatedly said Indigenous people control far too much land relative to their population — their territories cover 14% of Brazil, most in the Amazon — and has been outspoken about his desire to promote rural development.

Together with farm interests, he has argued that the 1988 cutoff had already been established by an earlier court ruling. Changing it now would create “chaos,” he said in a television interview on Wednesday.

“If that happens, we will immediately have in front of us hundreds of new (Indigenous) areas to be demarcated,” he told farming-focused station Canal Rural. “In addition to the losses for the rural producer — many have family occupying that land for more than 100 years — those lands that today are productive could cease to be productive.”

Some of the people marching on Wednesday held banners that read “Bolsonaro Out” and "Indigenous territory is life.”

José Miguel Vivanco, executive secretary of Human Rights Watch for the Americas, took to Twitter to oppose the cutoff date, which he said large landholders and Bolsonaro allies are supporting in order to expel Indigenous people.

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, who often advocates for Indigenous and environmental causes, also spoke out against it on social media.