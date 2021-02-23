Brazil's Petrobras calls meeting to elect Bolsonaro ally

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Board members of Brazilian oil giant Petrobras on Tuesday paved the way for approval of a retired general with no industry experience to take the helm of the state-controlled company, sparking fears of government meddling in pricing.

President Jair Bolsonaro announced last week that former Defense Minister Joaquim Silva e Luna would take over the firm, seeking to appeal to truck drivers who have threatened to strike over recent increases in fuel prices and whose 2018 strikes brought the country to a standstill.

Following standard procedure, Petrobras’ board voted on Tuesday to summon an extraordinary general assembly in order to elect Silva e Luna a board member, replacing Roberto Castello Branco, the company said in a statement. Once elected, Silva e Luna can be named chief executive.

Analysts said the nomination signaled to investors that political interests would take priority over the financial health of one of Brazil’s most iconic companies, and Petrobras shares were pummeled. It also stoked the market’s fear that his administration’s free-market economic agenda, which includes ambitious privatization plans, could be compromised, at least until after his 2022 reelection campaign.