 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Bus set on fire in Northern Ireland amid post Brexit tension

  • 0

LONDON (AP) — A bus has been hijacked and set on fire in Northern Ireland, amid discontent over the trade deal struck as part of the U.K.’s departure from the European Union.

Four masked men boarded the double decker bus on Sunday on the outskirts of Belfast. The group ordered the driver and passengers off the bus before setting it ablaze. It was the fourth attack this year, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said.

“The criminals behind these reckless and cowardly attacks have done nothing more than harm their local community, depriving them of a critical public service,’’ she said. “It is another extreme act of self harm consistently rejected by the people of Northern Ireland.”

Frustrations are increasing in Northern Ireland amid issues in implementing trade arrangements following Brexit. Since the U.K. left the EU’s economic sphere at the beginning of the year, relations have soured over Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. that has a land border with the 27-nation bloc.

The divorce deal struck before Britain’s departure means customs and border checks must be conducted on some goods shipped to Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K., causing shortages.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Makeup makes comeback in Mideast market as pandemic eases

Makeup makes comeback in Mideast market as pandemic eases

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — While pandemic style saw people put on pajamas and their hair up in a bun, 2021 is more about mascara and lip liners — and makeup sales in the multi-billion-dollar Mideast market are beginning to improve.

Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone, killing at least 98

Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone, killing at least 98

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) — An oil tanker truck exploded near Sierra Leone's capital, killing at least 98 people and severely injuring dozens of others after large crowds gathered to collect leaking fuel, officials and witnesses said Saturday.

Tennis star accuses China ex-vice premier of sexual assault

Tennis star accuses China ex-vice premier of sexual assault

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities have squelched virtually all online discussion of sexual assault accusations apparently made by a Chinese professional tennis star against a former top government official, showing how sensitive the ruling Communist Party is to such charges.

Nintendo's profit drops from last year's pandemic boom

Nintendo's profit drops from last year's pandemic boom

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese video game maker Nintendo's profit dropped 19% in the first half of its fiscal year from the previous year, when it received a big lift as people stuck at home by the coronavirus pandemic turned to its products.

Watch Now: Related Video

Common mistakes made on Wisconsin absentee ballot certificates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News