Cafes, restaurants reopen in Greece for outdoor service

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Cafes and restaurants reopened in Greece on Monday for sit-down service for the first time in nearly six months, as the country began easing coronavirus-related restrictions with a view to opening to the vital tourism industry in the summer.

Cafes, restaurants and bars, which had been shut to all but takeout and delivery services when lockdown-type measures were imposed in early November, reopened for outdoor seated service only. Tables are set a certain distance apart to maintain social distancing, while standing customers and music aren't allowed.

The reopening comes on a national holiday, the day after Orthodox Easter, and many people took advantage of the unseasonably warm weather to head to sidewalk cafes.

A maximum of six customers are allowed per table, while staff must carry out compulsory coronavirus home self-tests. A nightly curfew that was in force from 9 p.m. is being pushed back to 11 p.m. as of Monday, with bars, restaurants and cafes allowed to remain open until 15 minutes before curfew.

In recent weeks, the curfew had been largely ignored, with bars and cafes serving drinks for takeout, and crowds of customers forming outside, standing on sidewalks and in nearby apartment entrances.