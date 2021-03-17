Caretaker PM Rutte seen as winning most seats in Dutch vote

Rutte's popularity rose sharply last year as he steered his country through the pandemic that has killed more than 16,000 people in the Netherlands and plunged the prosperous nation into recession. But that popularity eroded in recent weeks as public support for a months-long lockdown declined and his government resigned over a scandal involving tax officials wrongly labeling thousands of families as fraudsters.

Rutte stressed the pandemic as a campaign theme, after cycling to a primary school in The Hague to cast his vote.

“The main question during these elections on the table is who best can lead this country forward through the crisis of corona and then make a new start with this country,” he said.

Wilders insisted Rutte was not that man.

“I don’t blame government for the virus, I blame them for not being prepared enough for that," Wilders said. "But especially for giving our country away, giving out values away, giving our culture away, giving our money away. And I believe that Dutch should go first.”

Voters also had other issues on their minds, from the climate to housing shortages, health care funding and the Netherlands' place in Europe.