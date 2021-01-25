Chaos mars over-80s vaccine start in major German state

BERLIN (AP) — Thousands of elderly Germans faced online error messages and jammed up hotlines Monday as technical problems marred the start of the coronavirus vaccine campaign for over-80s in the country's most populous state.

North Rhine-Westphalia state, whose population of almost 18 million is bigger than those of many European countries, began administering shots to nursing home residents and staff last month.

But people over 80 who are still living at their homes have been left waiting for appointments to get their first shots at vast vaccine centers, and many will likely have to wait even longer.

“Due to heightened demand, it's currently not possible to book a vaccination appointment,” the website of the regional doctors' association, which is organizing the system, informed users Monday. “We're working hard to restore the online booking service again. Please try again later.”

The technical problems were an embarrassment for state governor Armin Laschet, who was just elected the new head of Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Christian Democratic Union party.