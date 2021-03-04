China announces "over 6%" economic growth target, tech plans

BEIJING (AP) — China’s top economic official announced a healthy growth target for the nation and its plans to become a more self-reliant technology leader amid tension with Washington and Europe over trade, Hong Kong and human rights.

The ruling Communist Party is aiming for economic growth “over 6%” as it rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic, Premier Li Keqiang said in a speech to China’s ceremonial legislature Friday. Some 3,000 delegates gathered for its annual two-week meeting, the year’s highest-profile political event, under intense security and anti-virus controls.

China became the only major country to grow last year, eking out a 2.3% expansion after the then-unprecedented step of shutting down most of its economy to fight the coronavirus.

Li vowed to “work faster to enhance our strategic scientific and technological capability” that communist leaders see as a path to prosperity and greater global influence. Those plans are threatened by tension with Washington over technology and security that prompted then-President Donald Trump to slap sanctions on China’s fledgling telecom and other tech industries.

The party will “regard scientific and technological self-reliance as a strategic support for national development,” Li said.