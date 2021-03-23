China-Europe sanctions fight shatters image of amicable ties

China’s dealings with Europe were a bright spot in a diplomatic landscape littered with disputes over Hong Kong, control of the South China Sea and accusations of spying and technology theft. China and India are mired in a territorial dispute in the Himalayas. Beijing has banned most imports from Australia after its government called for an investigation into the origins of the pandemic.

Leaders including Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany and President Emmanuel Macron of France rejected U.S. tactics after Trump launched a tariff war with China in 2017. They also resisted Chinese efforts to recruit them as allies against Washington.

In December, the two sides finalized an investment agreement despite U.S. objections and European criticism of Beijing’s moves to tighten control over Hong Kong. That was widely seen as a snub to Biden and a sign politics wouldn't be allowed to get in the way of business.

It prompted complaints Europe was undercutting its alliance with the United States by giving Beijing a diplomatic victory. Critics called for European leaders to reject the deal. They might if they are antagonized by Beijing’s sanctions against European officials.