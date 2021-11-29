 Skip to main content
AP

China manufacturing improves as power shortages ease

  Updated
FILE - Workers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus assembly ice-skating shoes at a manufacturing factory in the ice and snow sports equipment industry park in Zhangjiakou in northwestern China's Hebei province on July 15, 2021. China’s manufacturing activity rebounded in November as orders improved and power shortages eased, a survey showed Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.

 Andy Wong

BEIJING (AP) — China’s manufacturing activity rebounded in November as orders improved and power shortages eased, a survey showed Tuesday.

An industry group and the national statistics agency said a monthly purchasing managers’ index rose to 50.1 from October’s 49.2 on a 100-point scale. The index spent the previous two months below 50, which shows activity decreasing.

A measure of production rose 3.6 points to 52, indicating activity was recovering from power rationing imposed in major manufacturing areas in September to meet official energy efficiency targets.

“Industrial activity rebounded this month thanks to easing disruptions from power shortages,” said Sheana Yue of Capital Economics in a report.

Yue noted the recovery faces uncertainty due to the spread of the coronavirus’s omicron variant. She said manufacturers also face supply shortages but that was offset at least partly by falling prices for materials.

A measure of new export orders rose 1.9 points to 48.5 while new orders overall improved by 0.6 points to 49.4, according to the federation and the National Bureau of Statistics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

