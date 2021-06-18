China pledges harsh penalties ahead of party anniversary

BEIJING (AP) — China is pledging to harshly punish anyone responsible for major industrial accidents or outbreaks of violence in coming days as the ruling Communist Party prepares lavish celebrations for its centenary on July 1.

At a meeting Thursday, Vice Premier Liu He ordered safety checks be carried out to forestall such incidents.

“Resolutely contain the frequent occurrence of various types of accidents and create a safe and stable environment for celebrating the centenary of the founding of the party," an official statement released after the meeting said.

The meeting follows the deaths of at least 25 people in a gas explosion Sunday at a market in the central city of Shiyan and of 13 people in a flood in an iron mine in the northern province of Shanxi on June 10. Authorities have detained 13 people in the mine flood while an investigation into the market blast is ongoing.

“Strictly enforce the law of production safety, severely crack down on various violations of laws and regulations, and strictly investigate accidents and hold those responsible to account in accordance with laws and regulations," the statement said.