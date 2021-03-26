China sanctions Britons after UK joins EU move on Xinjiang

“For a lengthy period of time, the U.S., U.K and others have felt free to say whatever they like without allowing others to do the same," Hua said. Those days are over and the West will “have to gradually get used to it," Hua said.

The latest sanctions and the harsh tone of Hua's comments reflect China's increasingly tough diplomacy under nationalist leader Xi Jinping, who has pledged to uphold China's interests at any cost. Over recent days, China has blocked already highly limited BBC broadcasts into the country and put two Canadians on trial in apparent retribution for that country's detention of an executive of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei.

China has rejected all criticism over its policies in Xinjiang, along with its crackdown on opposition figures in Hong Kong and threats against Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy China claims as its own territory. It has shrugged off U.S. sanctions against officials accused of squelching democracy in Hong Kong and angrily denounced a British plan to offer a path to residency and citizenship to millions of citizens of its former colony.