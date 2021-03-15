China state TV raps Kohler, BMW for using facial recognition

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state TV has criticized bathroom fixtures brand Kohler and automaker BMW for using facial recognition to identify customers in a possible violation of privacy rules that took effect this year.

The accusation came in an annual China Central Television broadcast Monday to mark Consumers’ Day that often highlights complaints against foreign brands.

Facial recognition is used by China’s government as part of a nationwide surveillance network to monitor the public through millions of video cameras, eavesdropping on email and messaging services and other technology.

Some Chinese developers market facial recognition technology abroad, prompting complaints they might be helping oppressive governments.

Kohler Co. stores, BMW dealerships and MaxMara fashion boutiques are among retailers that use facial recognition to identify and track customers, often without telling them, CCTV said.

On Tuesday, Kohler said it would stop using the technology. The company said facial recognition was used only to record how many customers visited shops and information about them wasn’t saved.